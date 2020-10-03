Roman Reigns Discusses Reason For Changing His Character To Form Alliance With Paul Heyman, His Surprise WWE Return At SummerSlam

In a recent interview on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves, Roman Reigns discussed the reason behind changing his character, his surprise return at WWE SummerSlam, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Roman Reigns on the idea behind forming an alliance with Paul Heyman: “It’s just something I wanted to do. It was an opportunity to be able to connect a lot of dots. For me, to know I wanted to go down this route, I felt like I needed something – not just show up and look different or talk different – I wanted a whole new presentation and we’re gonna continue to gradually do that. But I thought what better way than to align myself with essentially a high-powered attorney? If you took the top athlete in the world and mixed them with a mafia boss character, that’s who I am. The mob boss will go out there and do the hit himself, but you’ve gotta have someone that’s dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s for you. You’ve gotta have somebody that understands the ins and outs and can add that new layer to the character and to the personality. It’s been really cool working with Paul.”

On his surprise WWE return at SummerSlam: “It was actually pretty cool. I like where we’re at right now within the pandemic era outside of just everything going on. To kind of keep everything quiet – to come in and do my business and get the fuck out of there. That’s been nice and that’s what we’ve been saying – I’m the last one in and the first one out. Just get my stuff in and get up outta there. It was nice to actually have a secretive moment within the business and to have an actual surprise. You know, within the landscape of social media, the cat gets out of the bag somehow. It’s always like someone who’s backstage and saw Wrestler X and they spill it to whoever they spill it to and it’s on YouTube and Twitter. It was nice to actually surprise people and have no one know.”

