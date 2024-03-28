Roman Reigns Reflects On Philadelphia ‘Ruining’ His Royal Rumble 2015 Win

CBS Sports reports that in a clip for an upcoming episode of A&E Biography, Roman Reigns said that he hasn’t forgiven Philadelphia for booing him after he won the 2015 Royal Rumble. The city will also host this year’s Wrestlemania, which has Roman in the main event.

He said: “I was booed, historically. You think about these moments. You dream about them. And the moment that it actually happens, it’s like they’re playing the worst soundtrack of all time over your moment, ruining your party. That’s how the Rumble in Philly felt. I try to forget Philly. I try to forget the Royal Rumble. There’s only one positive, and that’s the fact that it’s going to be able to tie all the way back around at WrestleMania 40.”