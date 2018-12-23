Quantcast

 

WWE News: Roman Reigns Poses For Pic With Fan, Local TV Covers Titus O’Neil’s Charity Appearance

December 23, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roman Reigns WWE Raw 10.22.18

– Roman Reigns had the time to take a picture with a fan in Charlestown, South Carolina. You can check out the photo below, which saw Reigns posing with a police officer:

– FOX News 13 in Tampa, Florida covered Titus O’Neil’s appearance at a Joy of Giving charity event over the weekend. The feature story is in the link in the below tweet:

