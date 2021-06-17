Roman Reigns On A Possible Match With John Cena: ‘He Knows Where I’m At’

Roman Reigns is again speaking up about a potential match with John Cena, and he says he won’t discriminate against actors. Reigns spoke with ACC Network and discussed WWE going back to holding events in front of fans, potentially facing Cena at SummerSlam, and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the ThunderDome showing a different side of WWE: “I think with the pandemic and working through quarantine and being within this bubble of the ThunderDome, it’s allowed us to showcase some different skills. Showcase some different layers of our performance. Also I think it showed our resiliency as a product. The WWE product, everything that we do, our big mantra for our is putting smiles on people’s faces. And I think we’re in a time now where that’s more important than ever. You know, just to provide that escapism for people, and bring some happiness an positivity for people who are struggling through hard times.”

On getting back in front of fans again: “It’s going to be great. With WrestleMania being in Tampa Bay in Raymond James Stadium, we weren’t at full capacity obviously. We were still dealing with the restrictions and stuff like that. So for us to be able to come back and bring Summerslam into Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and hopefully pack that place out, it’s going to just be a really, just a good time. Just a good experience and a good vibe for our fans and our performers alike. I think everybody is super excited about it. And to have a great location like Las Vegas and an awesome, brand new stadium in Allegiant Stadium, it’s a recipe for success for sure.”

On rumors of a match with Cena: “If John wants to get smashed, then he knows where I’m at. When it comes to whooping people’s ass, I do not discriminate. Luchadores, mat wrestlers, legends, Hollywood superstars, anybody. Anybody can get it.”