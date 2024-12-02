Roman Reigns Comments On Possible Plans After He’s Done With Wrestling

During an interview with the SI Media Podcast (via Fightful), Roman Reigns spoke about possible plans for him when he decides to leave wrestling, which could include going bck to Georgia Tech. He suggested he could go there to help them with their NIL program.

He said: “That’s something in the future that I would like to be more part of and maybe that’s one of…I’m trying to build different interests and avenues that can distract me when it’s time to hang them up and it’s not going to be a situation where I’m still yearning for the spotlight or the limelight and I need to hear that one pop again. I’m hoping to have so many different interests and hobbies to distract me that we’re not going to have to worry about that. Being able to dive back into Tech and be part of that program a little more would be one of those avenues.“