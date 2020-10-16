Roman Reigns Praises Braun Strowman’s Growth in WWE, Will Still Crack Him Like an Egg

Roman Reigns respects how far Braun Strowman’s come in WWE, but he’s not letting that stop him from continuing his reign as champion. Reigns spoke with CBS Sports for a new interview promoting his match against Strowman foir the Universal Championship on tonight’s season premiere of Smackdown. You can check out highlights below:

On Strowman’s growth in WWE: “If it’s been 125 times [they’ve faced off], on Day 1, he didn’t know left from right. It’s been amazing to see his growth as a performer. There’s times he’ll say some stupid stuff and you want to smack him, but he means well. He’s a big guy with a lot of charisma and a very lovable guy. There are times where you can see that he’s getting it and starting to understand what he’s supposed to do and why he’s supposed to do it. For me to have been one of the first to take him on and show him the way, I’m just happy that he trusted me. A lot of guys struggle with just listening and understanding that maybe the guy that’s done it longer than you can teach you something. He put that trust in me, and I think it has paid dividends. I think it has helped him be able to hold his own and stay at a certain level in where we are, but it’s a totally different dynamic now and I have a totally different attitude.

“For me, this run that I’m on, I’m not taking any prisoners. For me, my personal performance is the most important thing. My connection with the audience, displaying a character and providing content they’re going to buzz about for weeks and taking them on that roller coaster ride is very important. I’ve said it a few times, I’m cooking up an elaborate omelet and Braun Strowman is one of those eggs. Friday, you’re going to see me crack another egg. He’s a big old egg, but he’s going to be part of this omelet I’m cooking up.”

On his recent change in mindset: “For me, I think I just look at it on a different level now. This Friday is going to be a chance to show why I’m on a different level than everybody else. It’s not just talk, it’s not just chatter, it’s not just people making comments on the internet. Everything I do within that ring and everything I do on Friday and Sunday nights is on a different level than everybody else. That’s why they’re not talking about Raw. They’re all talking about SmackDown and what we do. We lead the charge at this point. Me and Paul [Heyman] are trailblazing like nobody else in this generation. For me, whether it’s the next two years, three years, four years or five years, I’m going to leave a mark that’s untouchable and raise my status to Hall of Fame legendary. I’m going to do something to create my legacy and cement it to where me and my family can all be proud of what I’ve done.”