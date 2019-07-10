wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Predicts A Bad Week For Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre, Stephanie McMahon and Others At Humanitarian Awards, New EVOLVE Talent Profiles
– In a post on Twitter, Roman Reigns commented on the bad couple of shows Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre have already had, then predicted Extreme Rules wouldn’t be any better.
A kick to the face from @CedricAlexander on #Raw.
A stunner from @FightOwensFight on #SDLive.
And on Sunday, a tombstone and spear from The Deadman and Me.
Damn, terrible week for y’all!#ExtremeRules
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 10, 2019
– Stephanie McMahon, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins were at the ESPN Sports Humanitarian Awards last night, which you can see below.
.@StephMcMahon, @BeckyLynchWWE, and @WWERollins have arrived on the red carpet for the #SportsHumanitarian Awards presented by @espn pic.twitter.com/gNrS80bLA3
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) July 10, 2019
– EVOLVE has released talent profiles for Brandi Lauren, Anthony Greene and Anthony Henry.
