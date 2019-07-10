wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns Predicts A Bad Week For Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre, Stephanie McMahon and Others At Humanitarian Awards, New EVOLVE Talent Profiles

July 10, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Roman Reigns Undertaker Drew McIntyre Shane McMahon Extreme Rules

– In a post on Twitter, Roman Reigns commented on the bad couple of shows Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre have already had, then predicted Extreme Rules wouldn’t be any better.

– Stephanie McMahon, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins were at the ESPN Sports Humanitarian Awards last night, which you can see below.

– EVOLVE has released talent profiles for Brandi Lauren, Anthony Greene and Anthony Henry.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

EVOLVE, Roman Reigns, Stephanie McMahon, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading