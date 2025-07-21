Roman Reigns Says He Prefers Seth Rollins Heal Up Before He Confronts Him

In a vlog posted ahead of his appearance on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, Roman Reigns spoke about Seth Rollins’ injury and said he prefers that Rollins be healthy when he confronts him. Reigns returned to WWE last week.

He said (via Fightful: “Well, before he betrayed me, I learned many wise things from the wise man, but that’s not who he is anymore. One of the first things, and it was a constant, he would always come back to it, and you can go back… We operate on the Tribal Chief’s time. We got a lot of serious problems going on. I mean, the man that Paul Heyman, my former wise man, chose to ride with.. doesn’t look good, man. I don’t really want to speak on that because I believe in that karma, so I want to see how that plays out. Obviously, we have not been on good terms for a long time. I don’t wish injury on anybody, cause I’d rather him just be here so I can whoop his ass myself. I prefer a healthy little bitch so I can smack him up. But we’ll see, we’ll see what happens. We’ll see what the landscape is. I’m always looking for the keys to the kingdom. I’m owed an army the way I look at it, so I’m still the tribal chief. I’m still fit to lead. Believe that.”