Roman Reigns Says ‘The Proof Is In The Pudding’ When It Comes To How Triple H Is Running WWE

During an appearance on ESPN’s First Take (via Fightful), Roman Reigns gave his thoughts on how Triple H and Nick Khan are running WWE, noting that the success of the comapny speaks for itself. The interview came after today’s announcement that ESPN will carry WWE premium live events starting next year.

Reigns said: “It’s almost like the news cycle in itself. It’s always something new for us. It seems to always be bigger and better. I think Nick Khan has done a great job. Paul Levesque has done a great job of leading us, and the proof is in the pudding. We just keep leveling up and this is no different. I think it’s a chance to continue to grow. I mean, anytime you can team up with a platform like ESPN- I mean, you guys are the sports media leaders. Nobody does it better than you guys. So to help us tell these stories, to help us reach and have as much attention, it’s an obvious partnership. So it’s huge for our fan base. Anytime we can grow our art form, our form of sports and entertainment, it’s always going to benefit our fans.“