– During a recent edition of The Pat McAfee Show, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns labeled his haters are stupid and why he’s proven he’s the greatest over the last four years. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“I’m going to give you my simple truth, but people can be stupid. Let them do what they want, it’s fine, it’s worked out great, we’re not complaining at all. The checks are crazy and they are coming in. We’ll keep doing what we do and we don’t care what they think because it’s the truth. I put my family on my back, I put this company on my back. Why not share the spotlight and make everybody better? These four years are a testament to it. We’re the greatest.”

At WrestleMania 40, Reigns will team with The Rock on Night 1 against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. On Night 2, Reigns will defend his title against Cody Rhodes in a rematch from WrestleMania 39. The event is scheduled for April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.