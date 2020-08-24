UPDATED: Roman Reigns Responds to Randy Orton Taking Shot At Him, Tells Orton To ‘Get His Numbers Up’, Orton Compares Reigns to Horse

UPDATED: And now Orton has responded to Reigns telling him nobody is talking about him by posting a photo of Reign and a horse, along with the caption:

“You heard it folks…straight from the horses mouth”

ORIGINAL: Randy Orton took a bit of a shot at Roman Reigns on Instagram following WWE Summerslam last night, posting a photo of Brian Griffin from Family Guy in an apparent reference to the dental work that Reigns had done during his time away from WWE.

“Was really nice seeing #thebigdogromanreigns is back @romanreigns”

Reigns responded today, noting that nobody is talking about Orton and for him to “get his numbers up.”

“@randyorton If I was you… I’d be talking bout me too, cause nobody’s talking bout you. #GetYourNumbersUp”