wrestling / News
UPDATED: Roman Reigns Responds to Randy Orton Taking Shot At Him, Tells Orton To ‘Get His Numbers Up’, Orton Compares Reigns to Horse
August 24, 2020
UPDATED: And now Orton has responded to Reigns telling him nobody is talking about him by posting a photo of Reign and a horse, along with the caption:
“You heard it folks…straight from the horses mouth”
ORIGINAL: Randy Orton took a bit of a shot at Roman Reigns on Instagram following WWE Summerslam last night, posting a photo of Brian Griffin from Family Guy in an apparent reference to the dental work that Reigns had done during his time away from WWE.
“Was really nice seeing #thebigdogromanreigns is back @romanreigns”
Reigns responded today, noting that nobody is talking about Orton and for him to “get his numbers up.”
“@randyorton If I was you… I’d be talking bout me too, cause nobody’s talking bout you. #GetYourNumbersUp”
