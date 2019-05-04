WWE Wants Big Smackdown Names on Raw Due to Low Ratings, Roman Reigns Plan to Return to Raw Gets ‘Shut Down’ by WWE

– As previously reported, WWE postponed a house show that was scheduled for Monday, May 6 in Corbin, Kentucky. The show was instead pushed back to October 17. Daniel Bryan, making his first in-ring appearance since WrestleMania 35, was set to appear. Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton was also advertised. PWInsider has a report on what led to the event being shifted.

Per the report, WWE made the decision in the last few days to send several top Smackdown stars to the May 6 edition of Monday Night Raw to help with the build-up for Money in the Bank. Additionally, the drop in ratings for Raw this week was also a factor.

Earlier today, Roman Reigns announced on his Twitter that he will be at Raw on Monday to take care of some “unfinished business.” You can check out his tweet below.

I’m back on #SDLive, but I still have some business on #Raw.

I’ll see y’all Monday. #ProtectTheYard — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 4, 2019

To add another wrinkle to all of this, WWE later acknowledged Roman Reigns’ tweet on him planning to appear on Raw and denied it. The WWE tweet reads, “WWE officials have learned of Roman Reigns’ desire to appear on Monday Night Raw, but as of now, and due to his obligations as a Smackdown Live Superstar, he will not be appearing on Monday Night Raw.”

WWE officials have learned of Roman Reigns' desire to appear on Monday Night Raw, but as of now, and due to his obligations as a Smackdown Live Superstar, he will not be appearing on Monday Night Raw. https://t.co/4P0RNPmZB1 — WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2019

Well, Smackdown Live is on Tuesday. The Smackdown Live house show in Corbin, Kentucky on May 6 is no longer happening, so Roman Reigns is free and clear to appear on Raw this Monday. This comes off like a “kayfabe” tweet from WWE. I guess fans will have to tune in on Monday to see what’s going to happen with Reigns.