Roman Reigns Reacts to Fan Getting Tattoo Of His Quote
A Roman Reigns fan got a quote of his tattooed on her, and Reigns took to Twitter to react. The fan posted to Twitter noting that the quote, credited to Reigns by his real name Joa Anoa’i, said, “As long as God wakes me up, I can handle the rest.”
Reigns, who was tagged in the post, retweeted it and said the statement is one he lives by, adding, “It’s gotten me through so many tough times. I’m so happy to see that it has connected with you and helped you move in a positive direction. God bless and be safe!”
I live by this statement. It’s gotten me through so many tough times. I’m so happy to see that it has connected with you and helped you move in a positive direction. 🙏🏽 God bless and be safe! https://t.co/Ah4UFpIFnK
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 30, 2020
Thank you to everyone who retweeted my tweet so @WWERomanReigns could see my tattoo and know how he has impacted my life. God bless you all. Peace, love. And happiness.
— Bree0524 (@Bree0524) April 30, 2020
