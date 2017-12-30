WWE News: Roman Reigns Reacts To RAW Match Stipulation, WWE Posts RAW 25 Gallery, Matt Hardy Hypes Toronto Show

– As we reported yesterday, Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Intercontinental title against Samoa Joe on RAW, with the stipulation that if Roman is disqualified, he will lose the belt. WWE has posted a new video in which Reigns reacts to the announcement.

– WWE has posted a new gallery on WWE.com of RAW’s early years between 1993 and 1999. It’s all part of the hype leading into the 25th anniversary episode on January 22.

– Matt Hardy posted the following on Twitter to hype his appearance in Toronto at a live event tonight: