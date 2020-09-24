Roman Reigns Reacts to Rock Saying It Would Make Sense to Face Him at WrestleMania

Roman Reigns saw The Rock’s comments where he thought facing Roman Reigns would be a match that made sense for WrestleMania and has shared his thoughts. As noted earlier this week, The Great One posted a video to his Twitter account talking with Hiram Garcia and weighed in on the idea of a match with Reigns at the Grandest Stage of Them All, saying, “You what, the truth is, I would be honored to not only share the ring with Roman and to go back to the WWE, but of course man, I would be honored to have him raise his hand in that one.”

Reigns posted in response to a tweet by BT Sport about the comments, saying:

“[The Rock] at #WrestleMania… Jey [Uso] at #WWEClash, my responsibility is putting our family’s name on top of the card and at the center of @WWE Universe.”