Roman Reigns Reacts To His “Acknowledge Me” Boxers
August 29, 2022 | Posted by
If you need a new set of skivvies, Roman Reigns has you covered.
The wrestler was apparently unaware that these particular undergarments has been produced when he was shown the item while appearing on the Sports Illustrated Media podcast (per Fightful). “That’s when you drop them and there are no words needed. I’m trying to help my people out. Strong and silent. It’s for the shy guys. You know what they say about shy guys, right?” he said, laughing.
No further comment about shy guys was provided, however — but you can listen to the full podcast episode below in whatever underwear you choose.
