Roman Reigns Reflects On His Team’s Dynamic For Survivor Series: WarGames

Roman Reigns has his team assembled for Survivor Series: WarGames, and he recently shared his thoughts on the dynamic that CM Punk adds. Reigns will team with The Usos, Sami Zayn and Punk against the New Bloodline and Bronson Reed on Saturday’s PPV, and he spoke with the SI Media Podcast about what Punk adds to the team in terms of chemistry.

“I mean just first off, to be in a match just full of your family, whether you’re fighting with or against each other it’s pretty neat,” Reigns said (per Wrestling Inc). “In the grand scheme just looking from God’s perspective, it’s something I’m very blessed and very fortunate and grateful for… to add some of the personalities that we have added, a CM Punk, Sami Zayn, Paul. These are outside figures who are working in, some way closer than others.”

He continued, “I look at Paul like chosen family, Sami’s one of those guys that just slowly but surely endeared himself in, and then Punk is like this crazy, who knows what kind of in-laws, how did this even happen? Who are you here with, you know what I mean? Like checking the guest list, hold on how did you get in here?”

The two teams will fight inside WarGames at the PPV, which takes place Saturday and streams live on Peacock and WWE Network.