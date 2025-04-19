Roman Reigns Reflects On His Wrestling Future, Says It’s In His Blood

Roman Reigns says that he will always be part of wrestling, noting that it’s in his blood. Reigns spoke with Daniel Cormier for ESPN and during the conversation, Cormier asked if Reigns will always be part of the business.

“[This business] is [in my blood],” Reigns said (per Fightful). “There is nothing that I’ll ever do that will take me out of that position. I was born in this business, I’ll always be part of this business, similar to Dwayne [Johnson]. I think I’m at a point in my career where I just have to make all the right choices. You have to look at where the opportunities are and look at how you feel, where you’re at personally. What do all my hats look like? I’m not just a wrestler, I’m not just an entertainer. I’m a husband and father as well. I have young children. There are so many different things to analyze and take into account.”

Reigns continued, “I just do it year by year, two years at a time, wherever we may be with whatever contract we’re in, but I don’t want to worry about five years from now when it comes to the business. I just want to continue to stay blessed and stay healthy and hopefully these opportunities remain. I don’t really know because there are so many things to do. We obviously can’t fall down forever. I’m not ready to give it up because I’m still in love with the process and the artform and what we do and the connection to the crowd and the response, but I don’t want to be in a position where I can’t throw the football or chase my kids or coach them. Year-to-year. I’m approaching 40 now, it’s smart to analyze everything and be flexible.”

Reigns will main event the first night of WrestleMania against CM Punk and Seth Rollins.