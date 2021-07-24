Roman Reigns Refuses John Cena’s Challenge on Smackdown, Accepts One From Finn Balor

Roman Reigns isn’t down with facing John Cena at SummerSlam, but he did accept a challenge from Finn Balor on Smackdown. On tonight’s show, Cena appeared to open the show and laid down his challenge once again for a match at SummerSlam. Reigns didn’t answer at the time and instead Paul Heyman came to the stage to promise an answer to Cena’s challenge tonight when Reigns decided to do so.

Shortly after that, Balor defeated Sami Zayn in a match stemming from Balor’s return last week and assault of Zayn. Cut to the end of the show, when Reigns came out with Heyman and accused Cena of doing a nostalgia act. Reigns said that he can’t see him, doesn’t want to see him, doesn’t need to see him, and has no desire to see him, and said that he would not be facing Cena at SummerSlam.

That brought out Balor, who said that if Reigns wasn’t interested in Cena’s challenge, maybe he was interested in one from Balor. Reigns conferred with Heyman as the crowd chanted “Roman’s scared” and then accepted.

There’s no word as of yet regarding when Balor vs. Reigns will go down.