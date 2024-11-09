Roman Reigns Rejects Sami Zayn On Tonight’s WWE Smackdown, Says He Isn’t Family

Sami Zayn attempted to extend an olive branch to Roman Reigns on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, but Roman wasn’t having it. Reigns and Jimmy Uso kicked things off, with Jey Uso interrupting Roman before he could talk. Jey said that Roman should hear Sami out. Zayn said he didn’t kick Roman at Crown Jewel on purpose and only showed up to save Jey.

Zayn then said that Crown Jewel reminded him of the special time when all four were together and suggested that everyone in the ring wanted that back. He added that he thinks Reigns loves him. He said it could be like that again, he just needed an apology for Jey.

Reigns refused to apologize and rejected Zayn’s offer. He told Jey that he was wasting his time and said Zayn was not family or an Uso. He then tried to call out Solo Sikoa again. Jacob Fatu interrupted and said that since Reigns wasn’t the Tribal Chief, Solo didn’t answer to him and would come out whenever he felt like it.

Backstage, Jey confronted Roman and got disrespected. He warned Roman that this was his one pass and if he did it again, Jey was out.

