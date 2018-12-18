Roman Reigns Removed From Raw Banner, Replaced by Drew McIntyre

– WWE has removed Roman Reigns from the Raw banner on WWE.com, which Drew McIntyre filling the now-empty spot. The banner image had Reigns in the central spot, but Seth Rollins now fills that position and McIntyre has been put in Rollins’ old position. You can see an image comparison below (courtesy of Ryan Satin).

Reigns is on an indefinite hiatus from Raw to focus on his fight with leukemia.