Roman Reigns Reportedly Handpicked Wrestlers For His Latest Feud
As previously reported, Roman Reigns was reportedly ‘very heated’ with Kevin Owens following an unplanned slap at Survivor Series that allegedly ruptured his eardrum. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that while the eardrum may not be ruptured, it was definitely injured. It was also noted that the situation has either blown over or at least calmed down to the point that Reigns will still be working with Owens.
It was also noted that Reigns handpicked both Owens and Sami Zayn for the spots they are currently in for this storyline. The original story with Zayn, in fact, was not meant to be long-term and continued likely because Zayn got over doing it.
Reigns reportedly felt that he didn’t have to pick either of them, and was mad because the slap shouldn’t have happened with his character (and because he got hurt). However, he wasn’t angry enough to want to change plans.
