– Fightful Select has an update on WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns and how much longer he might remain champion. Reigns has currently held the title for 1,066 days.

When asking WWE sources about when Roman Reigns will lose his title, someone reportedly responded, “Whenever Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman say it f***in’ ends.” It’s said that when Reigns will lose the title, both Reigns and Heyman will have heavy input as to who will win the title, whether it happens tonight or another year or two from now.

A WWE higher up also informed Fightful, “They are constantly looking at every possibility. When they think it’s the very best thing for business, they’ll know to switch it up, do it right, and really make someone doing it.”

Additionally, the report notes that there were never any active plans for Reigns to lose the title at WrestleMania 39, where he defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night 2. Additionally, it’s said that plans were never seriously considered to have Reigns lose the belt at the event earlier this year, including against such names as Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso, who reigns is facing later today at SummerSlam.

With regards to how the title match took place at WrestleMania 39, WWE creative officials were reportedly “very transparent” about how the plan would work for the title match, with Reigns going over, and then Cody Rhodes moving into a long-term feud with Brock Lesnar after the event. Reigns and Heyman were also reportedly aware that Reigns would be going over at WrestleMania 39 well ahead of time.

The WWE higher-up speaking to Fightful justified the decision to have Reigns go over Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 by noting that Reigns is “hotter than ever,” and The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa is about to become a big time draw, and Jey Uso has now become a “legit attraction” in WWE. It was also noted by the WWE source that even Cody Rhodes became hotter than where he was before WrestleMania 39 despite the loss.

Roman Reigns defends his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship later today at WWE SummerSlam. The event is being held at Detroit’s Ford Field. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock.