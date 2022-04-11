Roman Reigns Reportedly Not Injured, Angle Was Part of Wrestlemania Match

At Wrestlemania last week, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to unify the WWE and Universal titles. During the match, Lesnar caught Reigns with a Kimura lock and Reigns claimed that he was hurt after. He then abruptly won with the spear. He hasn’t been physically active since, leading to rumors that he’s actually injured.

During the latest episode of Sunday Night’s Main Event (via WrestlingNews.co), Dave Meltzer said that Reigns is not injured and the match happened as it was intended to.

He said: “That’s not even true. That was the match. That was the match that was laid out. That’s the nature of the way they put Lesnar matches together which is boom boom boom, big move big move…it was not a bad match by any means. It was a Brock Lesnar match, no different from many others.“