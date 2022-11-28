Roman Reigns Reportedly ‘Very Heated’ After Spot During Survivor Series Match

Fightful Select reports that Roman Reigns was said to be ‘very heated’ following a spot during the Survivor Series main event. Reigns, along with the Bloodline, took part in a Wargames match against the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens. The Bloodline would eventually win the match.

Reigns was said to be ‘visibly upset’ after the match and took exception to what he thought was an unplanned spot between himself and Owens. When he went backstage, he noted he might have a ruptured ear drum and wanted things to go as planned. It was said that he had an ‘expletive filled’ complaint and it was obvious he was upset.

However, sources do not think there will be any lingering issues over the incident, and they felt it was more of a “heat of the moment” reaction. There hasn’t been any kind of physical altercation, and talent asked about it said they think the two will still be able to work together. Another said both men were passionate about their jobs and if they have issues, they’ll talk about it directly.

Reigns did not appear at the press conference that he was scheduled for following the show.