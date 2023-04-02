wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Respects Cody Rhodes For Leaving WWE To Do His Own Thing
Roman Reigns says he respects Cody Rhodes for what he did in leaving WWE to go help form AEW. During an interview with Daniel Cormier for ESPN, Reigns weighed in on Cody exiting the company in 2016 which eventually led to his being part of AEW’s creation.
“It’s going to sound a little weird because, in our heated exchanges, I said some things, and I stand by them,” Reigns said. “From my perspective, he ran. Plain and simple. On the other side, he did something very resilient. He did something that, and that’s one of the things that maybe bothers me or concerns me the most about him…I don’t know if I would be willing or if I could do what he did.”
He continued, “As a man, I don’t like that. I want to feel like I can do anything, but he did something that, I don’t know if I would have been willing to do what he did. I respect that. Me and Seth (Rollins), this is one of the only things we agree on, we don’t want to be busting our ass this whole time, building this thing up for what it is, and just have some white knight coming sweeping in and take it from us. I’ve worked too hard, year after year, show after show, to put this place where it is. Then, here he comes. That’s just not how it works for me.”
Reigns and Rhodes battle for the former’s Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania night two tonight.
