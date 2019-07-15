wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns Respects The Undertaker, The Rock Jokes About ‘Feud’ With Jason Statham, WWE Names Sent To China For Tryouts

July 15, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– After the two teamed up last night at Extreme Rules and defeated Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns tweeted out his respect for The Undertaker.

He wrote: “Those who know, know. No one like #TheDeadman. #Respect #ExtremeRules

– The Rock spoke with Extra about his upcoming film Hobbs and Shaw, where he joked about a ‘feud’ with co-star Jason Statham, saying that the actor has a “big mouth”. You can see the clip below:

PWInsider reports that WWE sent Serena Deeb, Jessica Carr, Xia Li, and Jeremy Borash to Shanghai, China for the company’s tryouts there.

Roman Reigns, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), WWE

