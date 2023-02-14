wrestling / News

Roman Reigns Responds to Cody Rhodes & Sami Zayn’s ‘Pep Rally’ on WWE Raw

February 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Sami Zayn Roman Reigns Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns commented on the Raw segment last night featuring Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn, with Cody showing his support for Sami Zayn against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. He noted in his video, “If you gotta hold a pep rally to convince each other that you can beat me, you don’t stand a chance. See you at Elimination Chamber.”

He also wrote in the caption of his tweet, “Everybody thinks they’re the guy, until they meet THE GUY!! #WWEChamber #GODMode #Bloodline @HeymanHustle” You can check out that clip he posted below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading