wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Responds to Cody Rhodes & Sami Zayn’s ‘Pep Rally’ on WWE Raw
February 14, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns commented on the Raw segment last night featuring Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn, with Cody showing his support for Sami Zayn against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. He noted in his video, “If you gotta hold a pep rally to convince each other that you can beat me, you don’t stand a chance. See you at Elimination Chamber.”
He also wrote in the caption of his tweet, “Everybody thinks they’re the guy, until they meet THE GUY!! #WWEChamber #GODMode #Bloodline @HeymanHustle” You can check out that clip he posted below:
Everybody thinks they’re the guy, until they meet THE GUY!! #WWEChamber #GODMode #Bloodline @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/qg1UoDN6am
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) February 14, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Is Open To the Idea of WrestleMania Match Becoming a Triple Threat
- Jake Roberts Praises Bray Wyatt’s Work In WWE, Says Wyatt’s Used Advice He Gave
- Freddie Prinze Jr. On Hornswoggle’s Fear of Chickens, Getting Him His First Speaking Lines
- Joey Janela Recalls Using Virgil to Rib the AEW Locker Room