– WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns commented on the Raw segment last night featuring Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn, with Cody showing his support for Sami Zayn against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. He noted in his video, “If you gotta hold a pep rally to convince each other that you can beat me, you don’t stand a chance. See you at Elimination Chamber.”

He also wrote in the caption of his tweet, “Everybody thinks they’re the guy, until they meet THE GUY!! #WWEChamber #GODMode #Bloodline @HeymanHustle” You can check out that clip he posted below: