Roman Reigns Responds To Fan Who Says He’s Not Being Heel Enough On Twitter

A fan recently criticized Roman Reigns for posting “lovey dovey” things on social media and apparently not being heel enough for his liking. Reigns responded possibly how the fan wanted him to by insulting him in a heelish post.

The fan wrote: “Bruh you need to stop putting lovey dovey things up, your supposed to be HEEL, or are you awful at that too.”

Reigns replied: “Shut your mouth, you insignificant mark. Heel enough for you? Anyway, Be well!”