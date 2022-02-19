wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Retains Title, Chokes Out Goldberg at WWE Elimination Chamber (Pics, Video)
– It looks like even WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg could not overcome The Tribal Chief at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022. The WWE Universal champion, Roman Reigns, retained his title after causing Goldberg to pass out during a guillotine choke in their title match at today’s event. The matchup opened the main card for the premium WWE live event.
Roman Reigns won via submission with the guillotine in about six minutes. Goldberg passed out during the hold, and the referee called for the bell to give Reigns the victotry. You can view some photos and clips from the match shared by WWE on Twitter below.
With the win, Reigns is now scheduled to face 2022 men’s Royal Rumble winner Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in April. You can check out 411’s live coverage of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 here.
