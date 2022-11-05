wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Retains Universal Title At WWE Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)
Logan Paul wrestled Roman Reigns for the Universal title at WWE Crown Jewel, but Reigns was able to continue his historic run. The match went long, with the Usos, Jake Paul, Solo Sikoa and others getting involved, but Reigns hit Paul with a Superman punch and a spear to get the win.
Reigns won the Universal title on August 30, 2020 and has been champion for 797 days. Along the way, he unified the belt with the WWE title, and has held that for 215 days. You can follow our coverage of Crown Jewel here.
THE HEAD OF THE TABLE.@WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/JYhV9TKx4F
— WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2022
The Tribal Chief graces #WWECrownJewel with his presence. pic.twitter.com/NiphMPPXGY
— WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2022
This is real life!@WWERomanReigns vs. @LoganPaul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at #WWECrownJewel starts NOW! pic.twitter.com/ovXiEgrzFm
— WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2022
.@LoganPaul won't back down!#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/9Lxmiv3lWq
— WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2022
Incredible athleticism from @LoganPaul at #WWECrownJewel! pic.twitter.com/PVhYbXiO8e
— WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2022
Is @WWERomanReigns taking @LoganPaul too lightly?!#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/x7C4TzyuLI
— WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2022
.@WWERomanReigns just called out @KSI and @MrBeast at #WWECrownJewel! pic.twitter.com/cV3XxruHsZ
— WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2022
SUPERMAN PUNCH from @LoganPaul!!!!#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/tbhKgWpGCd
— WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2022
ONE LUCKY PUNCH.@LoganPaul delivers the 👊👊 to @WWERomanReigns at #WWECrownJewel with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line! pic.twitter.com/bZPsARa6hT
— WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2022
Knockout shot from @jakepaul!!!#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/upnNjjD1Ao
— WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2022
WHAT. A. FROG. SPLASH.@LoganPaul #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/W3IFxkz97q
— WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2022
ACKNOWLEDGE ROMAN REIGNS#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/MnDE8nGjhR
— WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2022