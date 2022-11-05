Roman Reigns Retains Universal Title At WWE Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)

Logan Paul wrestled Roman Reigns for the Universal title at WWE Crown Jewel, but Reigns was able to continue his historic run. The match went long, with the Usos, Jake Paul, Solo Sikoa and others getting involved, but Reigns hit Paul with a Superman punch and a spear to get the win.

Reigns won the Universal title on August 30, 2020 and has been champion for 797 days. Along the way, he unified the belt with the WWE title, and has held that for 215 days. You can follow our coverage of Crown Jewel here.