wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Retains Universal Title At Elimination Chamber, Speared By Edge (Clips)
Roman Reigns defended his Universal Title successfully at Elimination Chamber, but ran into his next apparent obstacle in Edge. Tonight’s show saw Reigns take advantage of Daniel Bryan’s weakened condition after the latter won the Elimination Chamber to defeat him and retain his title, despite Bryan initially shocking Reigns and locking in the YES! Lock.
After Reigns won the match, Edge blindsided Reigns with a spear and pointed at the WrestleMania sign. The move was sold by announcers as Edge making his WrestleMania 37 opponent choice, though WWE has yet to confirm the match.
You can see pics and video from the match below. Our live coverage of Elimination Chamber is here.
BECAUSE HERE COMES THE HEAD OF THE TABLE.#WWEChamber @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/hWpYu5tmPS
— WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2021
CAN @WWEDanielBryan DO THIS?!#WWEChamber @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/ydAKi9YlAx
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 22, 2021
.@WWEDanielBryan ALWAYS has some fight left… But The Head of the Table won't go down that easy. 😮#WWEChamber #UniversalTitle @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/vrmrAo2Pio
— WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2021
The #UniversalChampion @WWERomanReigns just made quick work of @WWEDanielBryan at #WWEChamber.
What's next on his Road to @WrestleMania? @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/Q2EU6amoY3
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 22, 2021
SPEAR! SPEAR! SPEAR!
Did @EdgeRatedR just make his #WrestleMania decision?! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/1YLk2bLCvJ
— WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2021
The #UltimateOpportunist strikes again.@EdgeRatedR wants #UniversalChampion @WWERomanReigns at #WrestleMania! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/9ZuxFrnv9n
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) February 22, 2021
