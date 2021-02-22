Roman Reigns Retains Universal Title At Elimination Chamber, Speared By Edge (Clips)

Roman Reigns defended his Universal Title successfully at Elimination Chamber, but ran into his next apparent obstacle in Edge. Tonight’s show saw Reigns take advantage of Daniel Bryan’s weakened condition after the latter won the Elimination Chamber to defeat him and retain his title, despite Bryan initially shocking Reigns and locking in the YES! Lock.

After Reigns won the match, Edge blindsided Reigns with a spear and pointed at the WrestleMania sign. The move was sold by announcers as Edge making his WrestleMania 37 opponent choice, though WWE has yet to confirm the match.

You can see pics and video from the match below. Our live coverage of Elimination Chamber is here.