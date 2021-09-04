wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Retains Universal Title on Smackdown (Clips)
Roman Reigns is still your WWE Universal Champion on Smackdown, though he encountered an odd moment after the match. Reigns defeated Finn Balor on tonight’s show after the Usos attacked Balor before the match.
Following the match, Reigns was exiting when the light flashed red and a brief sound like a heartbeat or drum beat was heard. Some online are speculating that it may be a tease for Finn Balor, but there’s no confirmation of that yet.
The @WWEUsos are DISMANTLING @FinnBalor!! #SmackDown #UniversalTitle pic.twitter.com/CW3o6ZeXwr
— WWE (@WWE) September 4, 2021
Will @FinnBalor be able compete after a VICIOUS attack by the @WWEUsos???#SmackDown #UniversalTitle @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/Qw30JmTm0V
— WWE (@WWE) September 4, 2021
.@WWEUsos' surprise attack could jeopardize @FinnBalor’s match against @WWERomanReigns on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/TpUOss9dRh
— WWE (@WWE) September 4, 2021
Acknowledge greatness.#SmackDown #UniversalTitle @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/dSxmaFssfe
— WWE (@WWE) September 4, 2021
Can @FinnBalor chop down the Universal Champion?#SmackDown #UniversalTitle @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/59dqqSt3Lq
— WWE (@WWE) September 4, 2021
.@FinnBalor is FIRED UP!#SmackDown #UniversalTitle pic.twitter.com/3XYfkSxVHf
— WWE (@WWE) September 4, 2021
AIR PRIN❌E!#SmackDown #UniversalTitle @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/O048t5svjo
— WWE (@WWE) September 4, 2021
.@WWERomanReigns kicked out! 😱#SmackDown #UniversalTitle @FinnBalor @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/Jr9BEGMkyI
— WWE (@WWE) September 4, 2021
What was that?#SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/gEspmvDUMt
— WWE (@WWE) September 4, 2021