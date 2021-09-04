Roman Reigns Retains Universal Title on Smackdown (Clips)

Roman Reigns is still your WWE Universal Champion on Smackdown, though he encountered an odd moment after the match. Reigns defeated Finn Balor on tonight’s show after the Usos attacked Balor before the match.

Following the match, Reigns was exiting when the light flashed red and a brief sound like a heartbeat or drum beat was heard. Some online are speculating that it may be a tease for Finn Balor, but there’s no confirmation of that yet.