Roman Reigns Retains Universal Title In Royal Rumble Last Man Standing Match (Pics, Video)

It was a hard-fought battle, but Roman Reigns managed to keep Kevin Owens down in their Last Man Standing match at the Royal Rumble to retain his title. Reigns defeated Owens in the match despite being handcuffed in a laying-down position at one point, taking out the referee during his 10-count and enlisting Paul Heyman’s help to get free and then guillotine choking Owens out. You can see pics and video from the match below.

Reigns’ title reign now stands at 154 days, having won the title at WWE Payback in August. Our live coverage of the Rumble is here.