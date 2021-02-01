wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Retains Universal Title In Royal Rumble Last Man Standing Match (Pics, Video)
It was a hard-fought battle, but Roman Reigns managed to keep Kevin Owens down in their Last Man Standing match at the Royal Rumble to retain his title. Reigns defeated Owens in the match despite being handcuffed in a laying-down position at one point, taking out the referee during his 10-count and enlisting Paul Heyman’s help to get free and then guillotine choking Owens out. You can see pics and video from the match below.
Reigns’ title reign now stands at 154 days, having won the title at WWE Payback in August. Our live coverage of the Rumble is here.
Ready for the FIGHT of his career.#RoyalRumble #LastManStanding @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/zh2LM64Pj7
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 1, 2021
The Head of the Table is here. #RoyalRumble @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/ZejJ8q61qz
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
A fixed gaze.@WWERomanReigns defends his #UniversalTitle against @FightOwensFight in a #LastManStanding Match RIGHT NOW on @WWENetwork! @HeymanHustle #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/TKRzTGyf3P
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 1, 2021
Stalking his prey.#UniversalTitle #RoyalRumble @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/PRY9Vmforr
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 1, 2021
😱 😱 😱#UniversalTitle #RoyalRumble @FightOwensFight @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/UaPhwoEy0i
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
😱😱😱@WWERomanReigns just sent @FightOwensFight FLYING out of the virtual stands and through a table! #RoyalRumble #UniversalTitle pic.twitter.com/nMAE0a1CWF
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
For his father and his grandfathers. #RoyalRumble #UniversalTitle @FightOwensFight @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/ak4t7SyHWh
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 1, 2021
KEVIN OWENS. That's it. That's the tweet. 🤯#RoyalRumble #UniversalTitle @FightOwensFight @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/OtitCoOpr1
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
There aren't words anymore to describe how crazy this match is. #UniversalTitle #RoyalRumble @WWERomanReigns @FightOwensFight @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/qK25M3Wu3K
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 1, 2021
One of the many reasons it's good to have @HeymanHustle in your corner. #RoyalRumble #UniversalTitle @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/RKcHxhs9MB
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 1, 2021
Full circle moment. #RoyalRumble #UniversalTitle @WWERomanReigns @FightOwensFight @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/3gDZjjyaCe
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 1, 2021
.@WWERomanReigns still 𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒔 as your Universal Champion. #AndStill #RoyalRumble #UniversalTitle @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/Mx2lg4CaOS
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
That wasn't a match. That was a WAR. #UniversalTitle #RoyalRumble @WWERomanReigns @FightOwensFight @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/OJn9leSxlx
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 1, 2021
The end? #RoyalRumble #UniversalTitle @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/iaurZBOrZy
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Surprise Entrant for Tonight’s Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Backstage Update on Title Match Being Moved to WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff Show
- Shawn Michaels On Backstage Atmosphere For Royal Rumble, What Makes The Match Special, Winning The 1995 Rumble
- Jim Ross On Bob Holly’s Role On Tough Enough, Incident With Matt Cappotelli, Bullying In Wrestling