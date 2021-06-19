wrestling / News

Roman Reigns Retains WWE Universal Title in Hell in a Cell on Smackdown

June 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE SMackdown Roman Reigns Rey Mysterio

Roman Reigns is still the Universal Champion following his Hell in a Cell match with Rey Mysterio on Smackdown. Reigns defeated Mysterio in the match, which was the main event of tonight’s show. You can see highlights from the bout below.

Reigns’ title reign now stands at 291 days, having won the title at WWE Payback last year.

