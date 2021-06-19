wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Retains WWE Universal Title in Hell in a Cell on Smackdown
Roman Reigns is still the Universal Champion following his Hell in a Cell match with Rey Mysterio on Smackdown. Reigns defeated Mysterio in the match, which was the main event of tonight’s show. You can see highlights from the bout below.
Reigns’ title reign now stands at 291 days, having won the title at WWE Payback last year.
No turning back now.@reymysterio challenges @WWERomanReigns for the #UniversalTitle inside #HellInACell NEXT on #SmackDown! @HeymanHustle
📺 LIVE on @FOXTV pic.twitter.com/FL3t7hzixS
— WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2021
THE preeminent champion in ALL of sports-entertainment. Acknowledge him.#SmackDown #UniversalTitle @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/xrS9K0FAM4
— WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2021
.@reymysterio looks to take the early upper-hand in this historic #HellInACell Match for the #UniversalTitle on #SmackDown! @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/oq9sqRmGK6
— WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2021
.@reymysterio is ALL OVER @WWERomanReigns!#SmackDown #HellInACell #UniversalTitle @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/CzpHXW4M9y
— WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2021
Nobody home for @WWERomanReigns! 😮#SmackDown #UniversalTitle #HIAC @reymysterio @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/9LoNYAv6zU
— WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2021
It's absolute punishment for @reymysterio AND @WWERomanReigns inside Hell in a Cell on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/U4U7Kvhpoc
— WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2021
"HE WILL ACKNOWLEDGE YOU!" – @HeymanHustle #SmackDown #HIAC #UniversalTitle @WWERomanReigns @reymysterio pic.twitter.com/ctTOHtsKzs
— WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2021
🌹🔥🌹🔥#SmackDown #HIAC #UniversalTitle @reymysterio pic.twitter.com/A7qbK2d6Rh
— WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2021
🤯😱🤯😱🤯😱#SmackDown #UniversalTitle #HIAC @WWERomanReigns @reymysterio @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/Jwat6HZtDX
— WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2021
It's absolute CARNAGE inside Hell in a Cell on #SmackDown!@reymysterio looks to punish and brutalize @WWERomanReigns with a steel chair! 😲 pic.twitter.com/P33WbDWalG
— WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2021
#AndSTILL. 👀#SmackDown #HIAC @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle @WWEUsos @reymysterio pic.twitter.com/MPK5Lv5iG7
— WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2021
"Happy Father's Day." – @WWERomanReigns #SmackDown #UniversalTitle #HIAC @reymysterio @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/eGyGwoYs73
— WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2021