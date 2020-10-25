wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Retains WWE Universal Title Against Jey Uso Inside Hell in a Cell (Pics, Video)
Jey Uso put up a hell of a challenge, but he wasn’t able to take Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell. Reigns defeated Uso in an I Quit match inside the cell, which saw Reigns snap when Uso wouldn’t say I Quit. The stipulation for the match was that if Uso had he quit then he, his brother Jimmy, and both their families would be excommunicated from the family.
Uso fought back and had several spates of offense against Reigns, but Uso refused to say “I Quit.” He was laid out by Reigns and had his head slammed between the repositioned ring steps and ringpost by Reigns. The referee tried to call the match but Reigns attacked him and when officials came in, he threw the steps inside and scattered them, then prepared to attack Uso with the steps after a rant until Jimmy Uso came in. Jimmy tried to talk reason to Reigns and had him in tears, but when Jimmy extended a hand, Reigns took it only to lock Jimmy in a guillotine choke. Jey came to and tried to pull Jimmy’s free but couldn’t and ultimately said he quit to end the match. Afterward, Afa and Sika came out to anoint Reigns the tribal chief. You can see pics and video from the match below.
Reigns is in his second reign with the Universal Championship, which has lasted for 56 days and counting. Our live coverage of the PPV is here.
