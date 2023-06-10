Roman Reigns’ Return & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced Roman Reigns’ return and more for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The following is set for next week’s episode, which airs Friday on FOX:

* #1 Contender Tag Team Gauntlet: LWO vs. Pretty Deadly vs. Brawling Brutes vs. The OC vs. The Street Profits

* Michin & AJ Styles vs. Scarlett & Karrion Kross

* The Grayson Waller Effect with guest Charlotte Flair

* Roman Reigns returns