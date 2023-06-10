wrestling / News
Roman Reigns’ Return & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
June 9, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced Roman Reigns’ return and more for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The following is set for next week’s episode, which airs Friday on FOX:
* #1 Contender Tag Team Gauntlet: LWO vs. Pretty Deadly vs. Brawling Brutes vs. The OC vs. The Street Profits
* Michin & AJ Styles vs. Scarlett & Karrion Kross
* The Grayson Waller Effect with guest Charlotte Flair
* Roman Reigns returns
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Hulk Hogan Refusing to Lose WWE Title to Bret Hart, Hogan’s Backstage Needs
- Update On Possibility of STARDOM At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II
- Note On Possible Stipulation For Third Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes Match
- Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming AEW Events: Update On Collision After CM Punk Announcement