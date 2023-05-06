wrestling / News
Roman Reigns’ Return & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
WWE has announced an updated lineup for next week’s Smackdown, including Roman Reigns’ return. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs next Friday on FOX:
* World Heavyweight Title Tournament Triple Threat Match: Competitors TBA
* World Heavyweight Title Tournament Triple Threat Match: Competitors TBA
* World Heavyweight Title Tournament Match: Triple Threat Winner vs. Triple Threat Winner
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bayley & Dakota Kai
* Cameron Grimes vs. Baron Corbin
* Roman Reigns returns