Roman Reigns’ Return & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

March 14, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 3-21-25 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced Roman Reigns’ return, Jade Cargill vs. Liv Morgan and more for next week’s Smackdown. The following was announced on Friday’s episode for next week’s show, in addition to CM Punk announcing on Instagram that he would be at the show. The episode airs from Bologne, Italy on USA Network and Netflix internationally:

* Jade Cargill vs. Liv Morgan
* Zelina Vega vs. Piper Niven
* Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu
* Roman Reigns returns
* CM Punk appears

