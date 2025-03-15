wrestling / News
Roman Reigns’ Return & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
March 14, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has announced Roman Reigns’ return, Jade Cargill vs. Liv Morgan and more for next week’s Smackdown. The following was announced on Friday’s episode for next week’s show, in addition to CM Punk announcing on Instagram that he would be at the show. The episode airs from Bologne, Italy on USA Network and Netflix internationally:
* Jade Cargill vs. Liv Morgan
* Zelina Vega vs. Piper Niven
* Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu
* Roman Reigns returns
* CM Punk appears
More Trending Stories
- More Details on Jade Cargill-Shayna Baszler Situation That Reportedly Led To Backstage Heat
- Kevin Nash Expresses Confusion Over Iyo Sky Beating Rhea Ripley on WWE Raw
- Tony Schiavone Recalls Dick Murdoch Working Five-Minute Main Event To Make a Flight
- Bully Ray Thinks the John Cena Heel Turn Proves That WWE’s Audience Needs to Let Things Play Out