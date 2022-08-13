Roman Reigns’ Return & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

Next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown will feature the return of Roman Reigns and more. WWE announced the following for next Friday’s show, which airs live on FOX:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament First Round Match: Natalya & Sonya Deville vs. Zoey Stark & Nikkita Lyons

* Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns come face-to-face

* Viking Raiders hold a Viking Funeral for The New Day