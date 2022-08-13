wrestling / News

Roman Reigns’ Return & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

August 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 8-19-22 Image Credit: WWE

Next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown will feature the return of Roman Reigns and more. WWE announced the following for next Friday’s show, which airs live on FOX:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament First Round Match: Natalya & Sonya Deville vs. Zoey Stark & Nikkita Lyons
* Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns come face-to-face
* Viking Raiders hold a Viking Funeral for The New Day

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading