Roman Reigns’ Return & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
August 12, 2022 | Posted by
Next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown will feature the return of Roman Reigns and more. WWE announced the following for next Friday’s show, which airs live on FOX:
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament First Round Match: Natalya & Sonya Deville vs. Zoey Stark & Nikkita Lyons
* Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns come face-to-face
* Viking Raiders hold a Viking Funeral for The New Day
NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown@WWERomanReigns and @DMcIntyreWWE come face-to-face! pic.twitter.com/Ba36qykdwx
— WWE (@WWE) August 13, 2022