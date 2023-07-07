WWE News: Roman Reigns Returns To TikTok, Must See Entrances of 2023, New Merchandise

– Roman Reigns is back on TikTok after being suspended from the service earlier this week. Reigns posted a video from the Wrestlemania 39 press conference with the tagline, “Can’t get rid of ME!”

Roman posted this on his TikTok 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZxoyZUIdKp — Roman Reigns SZN 💥 (@reigns_era) July 6, 2023

It’s unknown why he was suspended.

– WWE Shop has new WWE merchandise, including t-shirts for Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa and Dragon Lee; beach towels for Hulk Hogan and The Rock; and dress-up teddy bears with designs for Roman Reigns, Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Cody Rhodes, Rey Mysterio & Hulk Hogan (Hulkamania & nWo Hollywood versions).

– The latest WWE top 10 looks at the must-see entrances for 2023 so far: