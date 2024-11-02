Roman Reigns Reunites With Jey Uso, Yeets On WWE Smackdown

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are on the same page for now, reuniting on WWE Smackdown. Reigns and The Usos are already set to team up against Solo Sikoa and his Bloodline at WWE Crown Jewel, but Jey and Reigns had yet to squash their differences. They and Jimmy Uso settled things for the moment so they could be united against the group on Friday’s episode.

The segment saw Jimmy Uso tell Reigns that he squashed his feud with Jey and that Reigns needed to or they would lose tomorrow. Jey then came down before Reigns could speak and said that he took the match in order to get revenge against Sikoa for his WWE Intercontinental Championship loss and messing with the family. He said he didn’t forget what Reigns had done to him and that he’s no longer Reigns’ lackey; they’re equals. He told Reigns that he would leave if Reigns treats him with even the slightest disrespect, and that Reigns needed to act like his cousin and not the Tribal Chief.

Reigns then replied with “Yeet!” and they raised their fingers to finish the segment out.