Roman Reigns to Reveal ‘Consequences’ Of Hell in a Cell Match on Smackdown

Roman Reigns will reveal the consequences for his upcoming Hell in a Cell I Quit match with Jey Uso for the Universal Championship on this week’s Smackdown. WWE has announced that Reigns, who is set to defend the title inside the Cell against Uso at Hell in a Cell on Sunday, will “reveal the consequences” on Friday’s show which airs on FOX Sports 1.

The announcement reads:

Roman Reigns to reveal consequences for Sunday’s Universal Title Hell in a Cell “I Quit” Match with Jey Uso

The long-standing family rivalry between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Jey Uso was only intensified when Uso refused to acknowledge his cousin as The Tribal Chief. And now, following a vicious altercation between them last week on the season premiere of SmackDown, The Big Dog will reveal the consequences for what he’s promised will be the highest stakes in WWE history.

What will Reigns have to say before their Universal Championship Hell in a Cell “I Quit” Match this Sunday on the award-winning WWE Network? Will his reveal bring Uso closer to bending the knee to his Tribal Chief?

Find out when Friday Night SmackDown airs tomorrow at 8/7 C on FSI.