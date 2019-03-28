Roman Reigns Reveals When He Decided to Step Away From the Ring Over Leukemia Diagnosis

– Roman Reigns spoke with The Undefeated for a new interview discussing his leukemia diagnosis, beating the disease and more.

On learning he had an enlarged spleen as a result of his leukemia diagnosis: “That was the immediate physical scare of having to get me out of the ring. With a ruptured spleen, it’s obviously going to be a major operation, but people can die from it. It was a situation we didn’t want to put ourselves in, no matter how hardheaded I can be.”

On having a difficult time talking about the disease in public: “There’s still things I deal with on a day-to-day process. It’s still weird to meet strangers and they’re like, ‘How are you feeling?’ It’s like an immediate sympathy for me. That’s something I didn’t want, the part I don’t like, because I don’t want people to feel worried for me or feel sorry for me. It’s all coming out of a good place, but it’s one of those deals that I’m still struggling with, my health being so public and that’s the first thing people think or know about you.”

On focusing on getting his life back to normal: “For me, I just want to get back to where I’m leading a pretty normal life and I’m just doing the things that I love and getting the recognition for the things I was getting recognition for before this.”