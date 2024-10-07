wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns Is Just Getting Started, Eight Superstars Who Unmasked Rey Mysterio, WWE Vault Shares Unseen Mortis Matches

October 7, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Roman Reigns

– In a post on Twitter, Roman Reigns told fans he was ‘just getting started’ after his in-ring return at WWE Bad Blood.

– The latest WWE Playlist looks at eight superstars who have unmasked Rey Mysterio.

– WWE Vault has shared unseen matches of WCW wrestler Mortis in WWE. Mortis was a character played by Chris Kanyon. He wrestled in dark matches as Mortis in 2003, until his 2004 release.

Mortis, Rey Mysterio, Roman Reigns, WWE Vault

