Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio Reportedly Planned For WWE Hell in a Cell

June 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roman Reigns will be defending his Universal Championship against Rey Mysterio at WWE Hell in a Cell, according to a new report. F4W Online reports that the plan is for Reigns to defend his title against Mysterio after he attacked Rey and Dominik on Friday’s Smackdown.

WWE has yet to confirm the match for the show, which takes place on June 20th from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

