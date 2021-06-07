wrestling / News
Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio Reportedly Planned For WWE Hell in a Cell
June 6, 2021 | Posted by
Roman Reigns will be defending his Universal Championship against Rey Mysterio at WWE Hell in a Cell, according to a new report. F4W Online reports that the plan is for Reigns to defend his title against Mysterio after he attacked Rey and Dominik on Friday’s Smackdown.
WWE has yet to confirm the match for the show, which takes place on June 20th from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Remembers Meeting Robin Williams & Getting Superfly Splashed By Him
- Aleister Black Had New WWE Theme Song Coming, Shares Some Of It
- Police Seek Help In Identifying Man Who Stole From WWE ThunderDome
- Details On When Andrade El Idolo Met With Tony Khan, Note On His Contract Negotiations With AEW