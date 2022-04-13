UPDATED: Roman Reigns Rips Up Sign Following WWE Raw, Wasn’t For Cody Rhodes (Clip)

UPDATED: The fan whose sign was ripped up after Raw by Cody Rhodes has contacted 411 and corrected the record. The fan in question provided pics that shows the sign did not say “CODY,” but instead “Get Out of Detroit Mode.”

ORIGINAL: Roman Reigns got a little heat following Raw by tearing up a Cody Rhodes sign. As previously reported, The Bloodline faced Drew McIntyre and The New Day after Raw went off the air, which saw the babyface wins. A video from the post-show match shows Reigns tearing up a sign that said “CODY,” as you can see below.

Rhodes made his return to WWE at WrestleMania and is set to face Seth Rollins, who he defeated at the PPV, in a rematch at WrestleMania Backlash. Reigns looks likely to face Shinsuke Nakamura after attacking him on last week’s Smackdown, though that match is not yet confirmed.