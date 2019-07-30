wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns and Rock Discuss Filming Hobbs & Shaw, Nikki Bella and Boyfriend Attend Charity Casino Night

July 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has posted a new video featuring Roman Reigns and the Rock discussing their work on Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw. You can see the video below, which features Reigns hyping up the film to Cathy Kelley and Rock discussing how they wanted to pay homage to the core elements of the main franchise but had its own identity and a sense of humor:

– Nikki Bella’s latest video features her and boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev attending a Casino Night event to raise money for underprivileged children:

