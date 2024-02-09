wrestling / News
Roman Reigns & Rock Leave WrestleMania XL Kickoff Together In New Video
February 9, 2024 | Posted by
Roman Reigns and The Rock are looking close after the WrestleMania XL Kickoff, leaving the show together in a new video. As reported, Rock and Reigns’ plans to face each other at WrestleMania was dealt a curveball when Rhodes chose Reigns as his WrestleMania opponent. In the argument that ensued, Rock slapped Rhodes and then later told Triple H to “fix” the situation.
In a video posted to Instagram by WWE and Paul Heyman, Rock and Reigns walked out together with the Wise Man following behind. None of the three looked pleased, and the clip ends with Rock saying, “Did you see I slapped that guy right in the face?”
