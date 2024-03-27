Roman Reigns and The Rock to Appear on The Tonight Show Next Week

In a post on Twitter, Jimmy Fallon revealed that The Rock and Roman Reigns will appear on The Tonight Show next week. The two will be guests on the April 3rd episode to promote Wrestlemania 40.

Fallon said: “The @WWE Golden Title might be in Studio 6B today, but the Final Boss and the Undisputed Universal Champion will be here on April 3rd. @TheRock @WWERomanReigns #FallonTonight #WWE”